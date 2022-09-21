Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street
- Published
- comments
Downing Street says President Vladimir Putin's call-up of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing.
Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to protect Russia's territorial integrity.
No 10 condemned Moscow's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty.
Prime Minister Liz Truss will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York early on Thursday morning.
On her first foreign trip as prime minister, Ms Truss will use her speech to rally support for Ukraine and highlight the threat from authoritarian states such as Russia and China.
Downing Street said Ms Truss would argue that democratic nations should prioritise economic growth and security in a new era of strategic competition.
Ms Truss will also reiterate her commitment to protecting the UK and its allies, including by increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.
Earlier this week, the government said it would match or exceed the £2.3bn support given to Ukraine's "inspirational" troops since Mr Putin's forces invaded the country in February.
On Wednesday, a No 10 spokeswoman said: "Putin's speech and his move to mobilise the Russian population are a clear admission that his invasion is failing.
"The UK alongside our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government's reprehensible actions."
Ukraine support
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and prime minister Denys Shmyal were among the foreign leaders Ms Truss has already met in New York.
Ms Truss's pledge to support Ukraine in the long term echoes a key policy plank of the previous UK government led by her predecessor, Boris Johnson.
In a previous speech, when Ms Truss was foreign secretary, the prime minister said Russian forces must be pushed out of "the whole of Ukraine".
On Tuesday, Ms Truss said "we are facing incredibly tough economic times" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic "pushed up energy prices", but she said higher energy bills were "a price worth paying" for the UK's long-term security.
In her UN speech, Ms Truss will call on democracies "to harness the power of co-operation seen since Putin's invasion of Ukraine to constrain authoritarianism", Downing Street said.
Mr Putin accused the West of wanting to destroy Russia and stressed he would use "all available means" to protect its territory.
"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction," President Putin added.
In an interview with Germany's Bild media group, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not think Mr Putin would resort to nuclear weapons.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced the call-up as "an act of desperation" in a "criminal war" he said Russia could not win.
Mr Putin's escalation followed a sweeping counter-offensive by Ukraine in the country's north-east in the past weeks, with its forces retaking hundreds of towns and villages that had been controlled by Russia for months.
A British defence intelligence update suggested Mr Putin was being forced to undermine his own public position that the war in Ukraine was a "special military operation" rather than a full-scale conflict.
"These new measures have highly likely been brought forwards due to public criticism and mark a further development in Russia's strategy," the Ministry of Defence said.
Meanwhile, Western nations have condemned Moscow's plans to hold so-called referendums in parts of Ukraine that are currently under Russian control.