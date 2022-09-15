Northern Ireland Protocol: UK responds to EU legal action
The European Union is considering its next steps after the UK responded to its latest legal action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol in effect keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods after Brexit, to avoid a new hard border with the Irish Republic.
The EU has accused the UK of failing to properly implement it.
The government was expected to argue that no operational changes in the protocol were needed.
Despite normal politics being paused while the nation mourns the late Queen, the government responded ahead of the EU's deadline of the end of Thursday.
The EU action followed the introduction of a bill to alter the protocol by then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
It is also unhappy with what it sees as the UK's failure to comply with checks on the movement of farm produce from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The government argues "grace periods" delaying full customs checks should remain in place.
European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said: "I can confirm we have received a reply from the UK. We will now analyse the reply before deciding on the next steps."
The Commission could refer the case to the European Court of Justice, but its initial reaction is expected to be muted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Brussels has been making plenty of overtures about restarting negotiations, previously stalled, on how to reform the post-Brexit treaty.
The new government's desires are less obvious, although Prime Minister Liz Truss is very familiar with the row.
As foreign secretary she set in train a bill that could see Britain override parts of the protocol; something the EU sees as a clear and blatant breach of a mutually agreed treaty.
EU diplomats believe Ms Truss's approach to the protocol was, at least in part, designed to woo the right wing of her party when a leadership contest loomed.
Now prime minister, what will she decide to do?
With talk of a phone call or meeting between EU chief, Ursula von der Leyen and Ms Truss, maybe that question will answered before long.
Both will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral but a more likely opportunity for a political discussion could be next week's UN General Assembly in New York.
The protocol was part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, agreed between the UK and the EU in December 2019.
Special trading arrangements were required for Northern Ireland because it has a land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU.
The EU has strict food regulations and demands border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries.
The UK and the EU also agreed that protecting the Northern Ireland peace deal, the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, was essential.
From 2021, the protocol has meant new checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
Unionist politicians have condemned what they regard as the imposition of a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Northern Ireland's devolved executive has been suspended since February 2022, and the largest unionist party, the DUP, has refused to resume sharing power with nationalists until the protocol is significantly reformed.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill would allow the UK government to override the arrangements for Northern Ireland it signed up to.