Anti-obesity strategy to be reviewed due to cost-of-living crisis
- Published
The government is reviewing its anti-obesity strategy, including plans for a ban on TV advertising of junk food before 9pm.
It is understood ministers believe it should be looked at in light of the cost-of-living crisis.
But health campaigners said they were "deeply concerned" about reports the measures could be scrapped.
A ban on multi-buy deals and pre-watershed advertising of junk food had already been delayed earlier this year.
The government said the plans would be deferred for a year while officials assessed the impact on household finances and to give the industry more time to prepare.
However, restrictions on the placement of less healthy products at checkouts and store entrances are currently still due to go ahead in October.
It is understood the new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and Health Secretary Therese Coffey were keen to look again at the restrictions, as families face soaring food costs.
The Guardian, which first reported the story, also suggested the tax on high-sugar soft drinks, which was introduced in 2018, could be reviewed.
Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of 40 organisations, said axing measures in the strategy would "not help the cost of living crisis in the short term, and in the long term would lead to serious consequences for our health, our economy and our NHS".
"It would be reckless and a great shame to waste government and business time and money rowing back on these obesity policies, which are evidence-based and already in law," she said.
She added that such a move would be "a kick in the teeth to families trying their hardest to live well on a budget".
During the Conservative leadership race, Liz Truss had pledged to scrap the planned ban on multi-buy deals for unhealthy products and not to introduce any new taxes on junk food.
"Those taxes are over," she told the Daily Mail. "Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that."
It marks a change in approach from Boris Johnson, who had made tackling obesity a priority when he was prime minister.
His views were influenced by his experience of being hospitalised with Covid-19, with Mr Johnson highlighting that losing weight was a way of reducing the risk from coronavirus.