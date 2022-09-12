King Charles III's speech to Parliament: 'A very simple, but extremely moving occasion'
By Chris Mason & Brian Wheeler
BBC News
- Published
Few settings can inspire awe and evoke the weight of history like Westminster Hall.
It hosted Henry VIII's Coronation Banquet in 1509, the trial of Guy Fawkes in 1606 and in modern times, speeches from era-defining figures such as Nelson Mandela, Presidents Obama and De Gaulle and, on five separate occasions, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The 900 Parliamentarians present to witness King Charles III's first speech to both Houses of Parliament were acutely aware that history was unfolding before their eyes.
Filing in from around 0900 BST, dressed in a black, a "who's who" of contemporary politicians.
Party leaders chatting amiably in the front few rows, cabinet ministers of decades past now in the House of Lords a few rows back.
Not every MP and peer could attend, for they number way more than 900 in total.
So, for some, it was a case of first come first served - and plenty arrived early to make sure they would get a seat.
The King wanted this occasion to happen in Parliament, happen in public and happen quickly.
At a time when the oddities of the British constitution are exposed to sunlight - and television - it emphasised that the UK is and has long been a parliamentary democracy.
The King may be the Sovereign, but sovereignty lies with Parliament.
"There is nobody in either House who has taken an oath of allegiance to anybody other than Queen Elizabeth," Conservative peer and former MP Lord Cormack said after the ceremony.
"I've been here 52 years, I've taken the oath 14 times. On Saturday for the first time to the new King."
The condolences ceremony was, he said, "a very simple, but extremely moving occasion".
The King looked occasionally towards the two Speakers, Lord McFall and Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Occasionally his gaze tilted towards the audience, occasionally to the floor. The Queen Consort, Camilla, looked straight ahead throughout.
Throughout, the audience was a sea of expressionless, thoughtful faces seated silently.
Until, that is, they sang the National Anthem, with its new words to get used to.
Younger parliamentarians, like Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who became Labour MP for Slough in 2017, were conscious of just how rare it is for MPs to be part of the transition to a new Monarch.
"It is a very privileged position we find ourselves in," he said.
Reflecting on the challenge facing the new King, he said: "I am sure he will do an incredible job, just as his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II did."
The other overwhelming feeling that the ceremony evoked in those present was a sense of continuity, of the machinery of state moving seamlessly to transfer power.
"There hasn't even been a momentary gap," said Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, "everything has gone on".
He added: "Traditions give us enormous continuity. They hold us at moments like this. There is no uncertainty. Everything moves as it should move and that is a good thing at a time like this."
Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge said: "You felt it was a moment in history, with authority moving from one person to the other and I think it was both sad and important."
And the King personified both that sense of continuity and the sense of grief.
That the passing of a monarch in her mid 90s can be unsurprising and yet still shocking.
For some, it was a time to reflect on the mood of the nation.
Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said: "It's strange to be celebrating something when we are all still mourning Queen Elizabeth's II's death and it must seem even stranger for His Majesty and his family.
"We just need to help each other through this very difficult period and these very turbulent times. I find that the country is calmed and stilled by this experience and I think it will help us with the challenges ahead."
Like others we spoke to, newly-appointed security minister, and former Conservative leadership challenger, Tom Tugendhat, was in no doubt that the new King was equal to his task,
"It's quite remarkable to see an individual who has already given so much service to our country re-dedicate themselves, as the King just has, to guarding our laws, defending our democracy and championing our people. It's a remarkable example of service, integrity and duty and courage that I think we all need to learn from.
"He's got the example of the most extraordinary monarch we are blessed to have had, Elizabeth the Faithful, the most faithful of all our monarchs."
It was also clear, from the reaction of his constituents, and other members of the public, that "the level of support and loyalty to His Majesty is very, very strong", he added.
Brecon and Radnorshire MP Faye Jones, who was a senior researcher for the then Prince of Wales before entering Parliament, said: "I organised his engagements around the country. So it is very special and very moving for me to see him now take up his new role as King.
"I know he's been preparing for the role for a very long time. He was an outstanding Prince of Wales so I have no doubt that he'll be a phenomenal monarch."