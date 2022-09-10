Lib Dems autumn conference cancelled following Queen's death
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have cancelled their autumn party conference following the Queen's death.
The annual gathering in Brighton was due to start on Saturday 17 September, and run until the following Tuesday.
The Queen's funeral will be on Monday 19 September.
The major political parties regularly hold conferences each autumn, with debates about policy, and speeches from leaders setting out aims and policies for the coming year.
Nick da Costa, who chairs the party's federal conference committee, said the Lib Dems "want and need to show our respect to the Queen and the period of national mourning".
In an email update, Mr da Costa said: "The sad news of the last few days has touched our nation deeply. And we now know that the Queen's funeral will take place on the Monday of our conference.
"After very careful consideration - and taking soundings from as many people as we can - the conference committee and federal board have together regretfully decided to cancel our autumn conference and postpone major debates until spring."
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey met King Charles for an audience at Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon, and offered his condolences.