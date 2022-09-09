TUC calls off annual conference as mark of respect for Queen
- Published
The Trades Union Congress has postponed its annual conference as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen.
The Congress was due to take place in Brighton from 11-14 September.
In a statement, the TUC sent its condolences to the Royal Family, and recognised the Queen's "many years of dedicated service to the country".
The event, which was scheduled to have been addressed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, will take place later in the autumn.
The Liberal Democrats are due to open their annual conference on 17 September, followed by Labour on 25 September.
The Conservatives are scheduled to meet in Birmingham on 2 October.
It is not yet clear whether these events will be postponed or cancelled.