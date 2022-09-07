Robert Jenrick back in government as Liz Truss picks junior ministers
Former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is back in government as Liz Truss begins appointing her junior ministers.
Mr Jenrick, who was sacked as a minister last year by then-PM Boris Johnson, returns to the frontbenches as a health minister.
Mark Spencer, who served as chief whip under Mr Johnson, becomes an environment minister.
On Tuesday, Ms Truss cleared her cabinet of ministers who supported Rishi Sunak, her leadership rival.
Promotions were given to allies such as Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey.
Ms Truss's press secretary said the changes would "unify" the Tory Party and pointed to senior roles for five of her leadership rivals: Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat as security minister, Kemi Badenoch as trade secretary, Penny Mordaunt as leader of the Commons, and Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Long-serving secretaries of state including Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and George Eustice were fired and will now return to the backbenches.
However, Ms Truss has given junior roles in government to Mr Jenrick and Mr Spencer, who are a number of Sunak supporters given ministerial roles.
Mr Spencer is still awaiting the results of an inquiry into claims by Muslim MP Nus Ghani that he said her faith was a reason for her being sacked in 2020.
The former chief whip has said the claims are completely false.
Ms Truss has also appointed Rachel Maclean as justice minister and Victoria Prentis becomes a minister in the work and pensions department.
Other appointments include:
- Julia Lopez as culture minister
- Michael Tomlinson as solicitor general
- Jesse Norman and Leo Docherty as Foreign Office ministers
- Tom Pursglove and Jeremy Quin as Home Office ministers
- Conor Burns as an international trade minister
- Jackie Doyle-Price as a business minister
- Paul Scully as a levelling up minister
In her first full day as prime minister, Ms Truss has also held a meeting with her new cabinet and attended prime minister's questions where she rejected calls to extend a windfall tax on oil and gas.