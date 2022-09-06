Liz Truss's first cabinet: Who's out and who could be in
Prime Minister Liz Truss will be putting the finishing touches to her cabinet team.
We take a look at who is known to be leaving government, and some of the possible new faces.
Who's out?
On Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries made it known they would be standing down.
Ms Patel had been expected to be replaced at the Home Office by current Attorney General Suella Braverman, but insisted leaving government was "her choice".
Ms Dorries - a prominent figure in the Truss campaign - was asked to stay on, but plans to return to writing novels.
Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC's World At One that he had been offered a job in Ms Truss's cabinet but turned it down in favour of staying on the backbenches.
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove - who both backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest - have said they expect to return to the backbenches.
It's thought unlikely Rishi Sunak himself will feature in Ms Truss's team - he told the BBC a return to the cabinet was "not something I'm thinking about".
Who might remain?
Firstly, a caveat - none of this has been officially announced yet but we expect Ms Truss's close ally and friend Kwasi Kwarteng to be appointed the new chancellor, in charge of the economy, James Cleverly to be the new foreign secretary, and Suella Braverman to become the new home secretary.
It's thought Therese Coffey, Brandon Lewis, and Ben Wallace are also likely to be appointed to key positions in the new prime minister's cabinet.
Who could join the team?
Again, none of these are confirmed but former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch - whofinished fourth in the leadership race after what was widely seen as an impressive campaign for a politician who had been little known outside Westminster - has been linked to several roles, including international trade secretary.
Positions are thought likely to be offered to two other contenders in the leadership contest, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat.
Elsewhere, Ms Truss's fellow Norfolk MP Chloe Smith has been tipped for the job at work and pensions.
Jake Berry - who chairs the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs - is said to be in the running for the role of party chairman.