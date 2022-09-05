Priti Patel to step down as home secretary, ahead of new PM
- Published
Priti Patel has said she will step down as home secretary when Liz Truss becomes prime minister on Tuesday.
In a letter to the outgoing PM Boris Johnson, Ms Patel said she would give Ms Truss her support from the backbenches.
She said being home secretary had been "the honour of my life".
Ms Truss had been expected to remove Ms Patel from the position, when she begins announcing her new ministerial team.
However, Ms Patel - who has served as home secretary since 2019 - insisted leaving government was "her choice".
She also said it was "vital" that Ms Truss backed "all aspects" of the policies she has put in place on illegal migration.
Writing to Mr Johnson, the Witham MP said "Britain had always been a beacon for freedom and democracy and I have been proud to work with you over the last three years to make that light shine brighter.
"All this has been achieved despite the relentless efforts of our political opponents and left-wing activists, lawyers and campaigners."
Earlier, Ben Elliot resigned as Conservative co-chairman following Liz Truss's election as party leader.
Mr Elliot oversaw a huge increase in donations to the party from wealthy individuals after his friend Boris Johnson gave him the role in 2019.
But he has also faced questions over his business interests and fundraising methods.
Last week, Labour urged Ms Truss and her then leadership rival Rishi Sunak to sack Mr Elliot if they became PM.
Announcing his resignation, Mr Elliot said it had been a "huge honour and privilege" to serve the Conservative Party.
"I would like to thank Boris Johnson for appointing me, and wish Liz Truss every success in leading our great country, particularly given the challenges of the winter ahead," he added.
A friend of Mr Elliot told the Daily Mail he wanted to give Ms Truss, who was earlier announced the winner of the contest to succeed Mr Johnson as Tory leader and PM, the freedom to appoint her own party chair.
The nephew of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Mr Elliot was educated at Eton and is known for being well-connected.
His company, Quintessentially, helps provide its wealthy clients with all the trappings of a luxury lifestyle - from yacht hire and holiday booking to private concerts with pop stars.
But last year, he was warned by a lobbying regulator to keep his private business interests and public role as Tory co-chairman separate.
It followed reports suggesting Quintessentially had arranged access to top politicians for clients.