Rishi Sunak: I will stand as an MP again
Rishi Sunak says he will stand again to be an MP at the next general election, despite losing to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership election.
The former chancellor got 43% of the votes to Ms Truss's 57%.
He is not expected to be in Ms Truss's cabinet - and there has been speculation he will quit politics.
But he told BBC Political Editor Chris Mason he hoped to continue serving his constituents "not just in the immediate future but also at the next election".
The 42-year-old, who has been MP for Richmond, in North Yorkshire, since 2015, also said the new Tory leader and prime minister would have his "full support".
Asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Ms Truss, he said: "It is just not something I'm thinking about."
During the campaign, the two candidates strongly disagreed on each other's economic proposals.
However, asked whether he would support his new leader's plans, he said: "Liz has said very clearly that she is going to provide support for households during winter and that's a good thing.
"Many people are gong to struggle and it is right they are going to get some help through that".
He said the eight-week long leadership campaign had "obviously highlighted differences" but he insisted that "there's far more that unites us".
Their disagreements were "in the past" and it was now time to "look forward", he added.
Reflecting on his own future he said he was "absolutely" still interested in a career in politics.
"I am very committed to my constituents in North Yorkshire... and as long as they will have me I plan to keep serving them not just in the immediate future but also at the next election."