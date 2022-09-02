Extinction Rebellion: Climate activists stage protest in Commons chamber
Climate activists have glued themselves together around the Speaker's chair in the House of Commons.
The protestors, from Extinction Rebellion UK, were on a guided tour of Parliament when they took the action, a spokeswoman said.
MPs are currently on their summer break, and are due to return next week.
The protesters read out a speech demanding a "citizens' assembly" on climate issues, the group said.
Other demonstrators have been pictured draping banners outside Parliament.
Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Nuala Lam told BBC News around 50 people had taken part in action in and around the Palace of Westminster.
She added the activists were calling for a "democratic system" that allows "ordinary people to be consulted" on climate change issue.
"I understand there is is some singing going on, and I think that security and police are there," she added.
A House of Commons spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency".