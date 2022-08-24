Tory leadership: Liz Truss signals she would not appoint ethics adviser
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss has suggested she would not appoint an ethics adviser if she became prime minister.
Ms Truss said she had "always acted with integrity" and would take a new approach to ministerial conduct.
But her rival Rishi Sunak said he would fill the vacant ethics adviser role to ensure the government "works properly".
The previous ethics adviser quit in June after conceding Boris Johnson may have broken ministerial rules.
Lord Geidt accused the prime minister of putting him in an "impossible and odious position" over an issue he believed would amount to a breach of the ministerial code - the rules about standards in government.
His predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, quit in 2020 after Mr Johnson overruled him over a report into alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Ms Truss and Mr Sunak set out different positions on how ministerial conduct should be policed at a Tory leadership event in Birmingham on Tuesday.
One of them will replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader and prime minister on 5 September when a ballot of Conservative Party members closes next week.
Ms Truss declined to directly answer whether she would appoint a new ethics adviser, but said the existence of "numerous advisers and independent bodies" was "one of the problems we have got in this country".
When asked about the role, she said she would put in place "a strong chief whip" - the minister in charge of party discipline.
"I would return them to Number 12 Downing Street so they are at the heart of government and making sure there is zero tolerance of misbehaviour," she said.
She added: "For me, it's about understanding the difference between right and wrong, and I am somebody who has always acted with integrity, I have always been clear about what I will do, I have followed through on my promises and been honest about the situation, and that is what I would do as prime minister."
The culture of government was important, she said, adding that she would "ensure the correct apparatus is in place so that people are able to whistleblow if there are problems".
Mr Sunak, who said he would appoint a successor to Lord Geidt, pledged to put "decency and integrity at the heart" of his government, should he win the leadership contest.
He said: "I have said already very clearly that I would reappoint the independent adviser on ethics, and I would make sure they have the powers and responsibilities to hold people to account."
During the leadership campaign, Mr Sunak has repeatedly said he resigned as chancellor last month after Mr Johnson's government was on the "wrong side" of a ethical questions.
He and Mr Johnson were both fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching Covid-19 rules for attending a birthday party for the prime minister in June 2020.
Following Lord Geidt's resignation earlier this year, Downing Street said the prime minister would review the position before deciding on making a new appointment.