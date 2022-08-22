Tory conference: LGBT group unveils politics-themed condoms
- Published
Conservative activists will be offered free condoms and dental dams at this year's party conference.
The prophylactics - featuring humorous slogans such as "strong and stable" and "honourable member" - will be handed out by the LGBT+ Conservatives group.
Chair Elena Rose Bunbury said: "We all know people like a good time at conferences, and we're here to help ensure that happens safely."
They have ordered 500 protective items for the four-day event in Birmingham.
"We don't know if that's enough but, all our money is fundraised and we have to justify where our money is being sent," said Ms Bunbury.
She added that the group's volunteers would "use the chance to talk about our campaigns and the importance of wearing condoms and consent".
Commenting on the current monkeypox outbreak, which can be spread through sexual contact, Ms Bunbury said: "We advise all condom users to stay up to date with the relevant health care advice.
"If you do have monekpox please refer to your GP or any local sexual health professional for advice on when to resume sexual or intimate activity."
Dental dams are protective latex squares designed for use during oral sex.
Political parties have used promotional condoms before, including UKIP, who sold them to raise funds at their 2018 conference in Birmingham.
But this is thought to be the first time such items have been handed out at a Conservative Party conference.
The packaging will feature slogans including "Unleash Britain's Potential" and "Labour isn't working, but this condom will (*99% of the time)".
Some patrons of the LGBT+ Conservatives group, including two MPs also have personalised slogans, including:
- Gary Sambrook: Strap it for Sambrook
- Peter Gibson: Glove it for Gibbo
- Andrew Boff: Boff - Safely
- Emma Best: Bang for Best
- Nick Rogers: Roger for Nick
Mr Gibson, the Conservative MP for Darlington, said he was happy to lend his name to "a bit of fun for conference to get a safer sex message out there".
"I'm sure there are some people out there that think it's a complete turn-off and naming condoms after MPs is a better way of promoting absence," Mr Gibson said.
"But this is all about promoting safer sex. I've had friends who've died from HIV and if they'd known about safer sex then that wouldn't have happened."
The BBC understands dozens of MPs were approached to feature on the contraceptives but either declined or did not respond.
Every year political parties - including Labour, the Conservatives, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats - hold a conference for their members and affiliate groups.
Conferences usually involve late nights and intense socialising as members have a chance to meet, debate and hear speeches by key figures - including the party leader.