William Wragg: Tory MP takes 'short break' due to depression
- Published
William Wragg has said he is taking a "short break" from his duties as an MP to recover from depression.
The Conservative MP for Hazel Grove revealed he had lived with depression and anxiety most of his adult life, and both were currently "severe".
He said he hoped to return "refreshed" and "loving life and myself a little bit more".
He added his constituents would continue to be able to contact his office for assistance.
Writing on Twitter, the 34-year-old said: "I am resisting the temptation to give up entirely. As such, I require a short break".
He said that he was making his statement "as an explanation, instead of giving recurrent excuses," and hoped to return "better able to represent my constituents".
"I know that how I feel is far from unique," he added.
"I would say to anyone who feels similarly, that they should speak to someone they trust, seek and accept support.
"Do not assume those who are outwardly confident and successful are without doubts and despair."
'Take some time'
Mr Wragg received supportive messages from a number of fellow MPs and others working in Westminster.
Labour's Andrew Gwynne replied: "Sorry to read this Will. I've been there.
"My black dog is firmly in his kennel (mainly thanks to the Citalopram)… you take some recovery time, your office can deal with casework, etc. and get yourself back to how you should be".
Dave Penman, the boss of the FDA union representing senior civil servants, said he can "only imagine the courage it takes to explain publicly the challenges you're facing".
"You have been a courageous public servant and I look forward to your speedy return to frontline public service."
Former councillor and teacher Mr Wragg has represented the Hazel Grove constituency in Greater Manchester since 2015.
He has chaired the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee since January 2020.