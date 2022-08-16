Schools in England told not to cut days over energy price rises
The government has warned schools in England not to send children home to save on energy costs this winter.
It comes amid reports that some schools are considering three or four day-weeks to save money.
A headteachers' union told the BBC schools were unlikely to bring in shorter weeks, but other cuts were possible amid soaring energy bills.
It could result in bigger class sizes or delays to building projects, the union said.
Like businesses, schools are not covered by the price cap on household energy bills, and many will be facing big hikes in prices.
School budgets in England are due to rise by 7% per pupil this year as part of a long-term funding settlement - but headteachers are warning this may not cover a predicted rise in energy prices and increased staffing costs.
Schools have been asked to cover recently-announced pay rises for teachers and other staff from within the existing education budget.
Over the weekend, the Sunday Telegraph reported that some headteachers were considering reducing the school week to three or four days to save money.
The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said it had not heard of schools planning to do this, adding it was "unlikely".
General Secretary Geoff Barton said shortening the school week would only deliver "relatively marginal" savings, and would be "unpopular with families".
However, he warned schools were still facing "tough decisions" to cover costs, with headteachers looking at recruitment freezes, suspending building projects and likely "increased class sizes in the future" to save money.
A third of respondents to a National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) survey in April said they expected energy costs to lead to budget deficits by the end of the year.
Schools reported reduced spending on teachers or teaching hours and building maintenance as cut-cutting measures under consideration.
Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said the increase in bills for some schools was "the equivalent to the cost of a full-time teacher," and rising bills would almost certainly have a "negative impact on education".
The Department for Education said it expected all schools "to be open morning and afternoon, five days a week," adding that regular attendance was "vital for children's education, development, and wellbeing".
A spokesperson said around 70% of schools were already delivering a 32.5-hour week from within existing budgets.
In March, the government published guidance which said there was an expectation that all mainstream state-funded schools in England should be open for at least 32.5 hours a week by September 2023.
"Schools should be planning their budgets in line with this minimum expectation," they added.
Schools in England run by local authorities are under a legal obligation to open for 190 days a year, the equivalent of five days a week over a 38-week school year.
The same obligation does not apply to academies, but they are expected to do so under government guidance.
Schools inspector Ofsted has powers to force schools to justify a shorter week if it thinks it has an impact on the quality of education provided.