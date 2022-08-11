Tom Tugendhat raised £120,000 for Tory leadership tilt
- Published
Tom Tugendhat raised more than £120,000 to fund his unsuccessful bid for the Conservative leadership, the latest register of MPs' interests shows.
Liz Truss is yet to reveal who has donated to her campaign, while Rishi Sunak has so far declared only the use of some office space.
MPs have 28 days from accepting a donation to declare it to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.
The latest update of the register covers the period up to 8 August.
Mr Tugendhat, who finished fifth in the leadership contest, received £42,673 from a company called Policy Focus Ltd, founded less than two weeks before the campaign began.
It is owned by property developers Christian Sweeting and Robert Luck.
Another £50,000 came from long-time Tory donor Ian Mukherjee and £25,000 from Beacon Rock Ltd, owned by former Tory Treasurer Sir Michael Davis.
Business consultancy InvestUK Group donated £6,000.
Updates to the Register of MPs' Financial Interests also show Mr Sunak received the use of office space in Westminster worth £3,195 from Bridge Consulting Ltd.
Bridge Consulting was co-founded by former Conservative marketing boss Will Harris and housed the former chancellor's campaign team for two weeks in July.
Declarations from Braverman and Badenoch
Attorney General Suella Braverman, who was eliminated one round before Mr Tugendhat, received £20,000 from a company owned by a prominent climate change sceptic, Terence Mordaunt.
Mr Mordaun owns Bristol Port and chaired the Global Warming Policy Foundation between 2019 and 2021.
It has been vocal in opposing policies to tackle climate change such as the net zero target and was sanctioned by the Charity Commission in 2014 for failing to adhere to rules on "balance and neutrality".
Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch raised £12,500 for her campaign.
Some £10,000 came from Longrow Capital, owned by technology investor Dave Maclean.
Former leadership hopefuls Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have yet to declare any financial support for their campaigns.
Along with frontrunner Ms Truss, they provided no updates relating to their leadership bids in the latest version of the Register of Interests.