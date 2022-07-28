Tory leadership: Nadine Dorries defends Claire's Accessories attack on Rishi Sunak
- Published
Nadine Dorries has renewed her attack on Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak, claiming he led a "ruthless coup" against Boris Johnson and criticising his choice of clothes.
The culture secretary faced criticism earlier this week for taking a swipe at Mr Sunak's "Prada shoes".
She said that, by contrast, his leadership rival Liz Truss shopped at high street store Claire's Accessories.
Defending the remarks, she said leaders had to "understand" voters' lives.
She also said she was "bitterly disappointed" by the way Boris Johnson was ousted by his own MPs.
And she dismissed suggestions the prime minister was supporting a campaign to get his name on the ballot paper of the Conservative leadership election.
She said Mr Johnson had told her: "'Tell them to stop, it's not right' - they were his words, his exact words."
The Mid-Bedfordshire MP also described as "fabricated" claims she could step down in order to allow Mr Johnson to stand in her safe Conservative seat rather than his current constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The prime minister's downfall followed the resignation of several of his ministers - including Mr Sunak who stepped down as chancellor.
Mr Sunak has defended his decision arguing that things "on the conduct side were not right" and that the two men had different views on the economy.
However, Ms Dorries - a fierce ally of the current prime minister - has been strongly critical of the ousting of Mr Johnson saying it had "unleashed the hounds of hell".
Conservative MP Roger Gale hit back at suggestions there had been a coup tweeting Mr Johnson "was forced to resign when too many of his ministers and backbenchers like myself made it plain that we were no longer prepared to tolerate his casual relationship with the truth".
On Monday, Ms Dorries tweeted: "Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire's Accessories. Meanwhile... Rishi visits Teesside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote."
Some Conservative MPs reacted angrily, with Tobias Ellwood said: "Enough blue on blue. Let's seriously raise the standard of debate."
Asked about her comments on Thursday, Ms Dorries said: "Judgment is a huge issue. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis."
She said there was no barrier to someone wealthy becoming prime minister but added: "It's about judgment and it's about who voters can relate to and who voters think have walked in their shoes and can understand their lives."
Mr Sunak - who made millions in banking before entering becoming an MP and whose family is in the Sunday Time rich list - was questioned about his wealth during a TV debate on Monday with Ms Truss.
He said that during his time as chancellor he had helped "some of the most vulnerable people" and also emphasised that he was not born into a wealthy family.
"I wasn't born this way. My family emigrated here 60 years ago, my mum ran the local chemist in Southampton... I am standing here because of the hard work, the sacrifice, and love of my parents and the opportunities they provided to me.
"And that's why I want to be prime minister because I want to ensure that everyone, your children, and grandchildren have the very same opportunities that I had."
Ballot papers for the Conservative leadership contest will be sent out at the start of next week, and the winner will be announced on 5 September.
Over the next few weeks there will be 12 hustings for Conservative party members to question the final two candidates - the first takes place later in Leeds.