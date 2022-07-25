Tory leadership debate: Five key moments from Truss-Sunak clash
By Nick Eardley and Joshua Nevett
BBC News, Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have gone head-to-head for the first time in a live TV debate hosted by the BBC after a week of increasingly personal attacks.
One of them will be the next Tory leader - and the UK's next prime minister - voted in by members of the Conservative Party.
In an hour of testy exchanges covering economic policy, China and even earrings - what were the standout moments?
Were they nice to each other?
The short answer is no.
Within minutes, the two candidates were at loggerheads - and once again it got very heated, with multiple interruptions.
Rishi Sunak needs to make up ground if the polls are to be believed. He tried to get on the front foot and make the case for his cautious economic strategy right away - accusing Liz Truss of risking a huge increase in interest rates with her plans to cut tax right away. He repeatedly came back to this, accusing his rival of wanting a short-term sugar high, which would be followed by a crash.
Ms Truss disputes Mr Sunak's claims and argues she'll start paying back debt within three years. Instead, she is arguing his plans would cause a recession. She accused him of "scaremongering" (more on the Brexit rhetoric later).
Both candidates did try to be nice at certain points. Mr Sunak said he admired Ms Truss, Ms Truss said he had good dress sense.
(Now this did come after Truss supporter Nadine Dorries made a potent play on the cost of his suits as opposed to the cost of Liz Truss's earrings, a moment that exposed Tory rifts in this contest.)
They were prompted into this moment, though, by chair Sophie Raworth: "I'm looking at your earrings Liz Truss"
Despite the dress talk, there is a real battle for the ideological soul of the Conservative Party and there is a lot at stake. One of these two candidates will be prime minister in just over a month.
But tonight was another example of how split the two candidates are on the party's future. A friendly exchange of ideas this was not - and you can see why some senior Conservatives are nervous about long-term damage being done to the party.
The battle over the economy and tax
As the discussion moved onto tax and the economy - the main battleground in this increasingly fractious leadership contest - the tone became even more combative.
They attacked each other's tax plans producing some of the most explosive moments of the debate. Liz Truss said the UK was heading for a recession if the country followed Mr Sunak's economic plans
Ms Truss has pledged about £30bn in immediate tax cuts, arguing they would boost economic growth, while Mr Sunak has said he would only slash taxes once inflation was under control.
Visibly peeved and shaking his head at that, Mr Sunak shot back with a bullish retort. He insisted the tax burden - the highest for 70 years - was the result of the unprecedented levels of government spending needed to keep the economic afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Ms Truss's tax plans, Mr Sunak said: "I don't think that's right, I don't think that's responsible, and I certainly don't think it's Conservative."
Squabbling ensued, with both candidates talking over each other, prompting moderator Sophie Raworth to intervene.
Clamping down on China - and TikTok
Today's big debate has been on the UK's relationship with China. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been warning about the threat from the State. But they've also been clashing on who came to that conclusion first.
It got heated here too
Mr Sunak has been calling for a clamp down on Confucius Institutes in the UK. He denied having a dig at Ms Truss on this (she was an education minister when some of them opened). But he did suggest she had been on a "journey" when it came to China - arguing she had previously argued for a golden age in relations.
Significantly, Ms Truss said she would like to see a clampdown on companies like TikTok. There weren't any details - but many will be asking what measures she would introduce as prime minister. But she also tried to call out Mr Sunak - arguing that he is a recent convert to a clampdown on China. She said the Treasury had wanted closer ties.
Whose Project Fear?
Rishi Sunak backed Brexit. Liz Truss backed remain, but has become an enthusiastic backer of life outside the EU.
What was striking tonight was that Ms Truss used some of the language of the leave campaign. In response to questions about her economic plans, she accused Mr Sunak of "scaremongering" and "Project Fear". That isn't just borrowing from the referendum handbook - it's a direct lift from the campaign.
Mr Sunak was having none of it - reminding Ms Truss that he backed leave.
The spectre of Boris Johnson
Speak to Tory MPs and many will admit their constituents aren't happy Boris Johnson is standing down. The spectre of the decision of Tory MPs to bring the prime minister down is going to be a feature of the next few weeks.
Rishi Sunak is seen by some as betraying the prime minister. Many of Mr Johnson's allies don't want the former chancellor to succeed him. Mr Sunak said tonight that he was proud of the work he did in Government, that it was a difficult decision but that he'd made a decision based on principle.
Ms Truss has the backing of some Johnson loyalists. She flagged tonight that she was an early backer of Mr Johnson and she praised the "brilliant job" he did winning the 2019 general election. Significantly, she has said tonight that the "mistakes" he made in office should not have brought him down.
It ended with the quickfire round and the final question was: what marks would you give Boris Johnson out of 10. Ms Truss said 7 and then after some prevarication Mr Sunak came out with 10/10 for delivering Brexit - to some applause.