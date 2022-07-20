Tory leadership: Mordaunt out as Sunak and Truss into final round
- Published
Rishi Sunak will face Liz Truss in the race to be the next PM, after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated in the latest Tory leadership ballot.
Ms Truss overturned Ms Mordaunt's narrow lead in the final vote among Tory MPs, securing a place in the run-off by 113 votes to 105.
She will now go head-to-head with Mr Sunak, who topped the final ballot with 137 votes.
The winner will be decided by a vote among Conservative party members.
Ms Truss's qualification comes after a late surge in her support, as she gained 27 votes from the last vote whilst Ms Mordaunt only 13.
The two had been scrambling to secure the backing of MPs who had backed Kemi Badenoch, who was knocked out after the previous round.