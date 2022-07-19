Tory leadership: Badenoch out as race to be next PM tightens
Liz Truss has narrowed the gap with Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, as they battle to secure a place in the run-off vote among members.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak again topped the latest MPs' ballot with 118 votes, suggesting he is likely to secure a spot in the final two places.
Ms Mordaunt came second with 92, only six votes ahead of Ms Truss with 86.
Kemi Badenoch, who came last with 59 votes, has been knocked out of the contest.
The three remaining candidates face a further vote by MPs on Wednesday to decide who will make the final two.
Voting will then be thrown open to 160,000 Tory party members to pick the winner, who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on 5 September.
Contenders need to bag 119 votes from Tory MPs to get into the run-off, suggesting former chancellor Mr Sunak is likely to secure a place.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss closed the gap on Penny Mordaunt in Tuesday's vote, gaining 15 more MP votes to Mordaunt's 10.
The pair will now go all out to grab the votes of those MPs who backed Ms Badenoch, as they bid to secure a place in the run-off.
Badenoch-backer Ben Bradley predicted her voters could go "in all directions," and he had not yet decided whom to back in Wednesday's vote.
Too close to call
The placings haven't changed but a close look at the numbers tells us how unpredictable this contest is.
Thirty one votes were up for grabs from Tom Tugendhat's supporters after he was eliminated in the last round.
It's clear they haven't moved as a block as all the candidates have gained votes.
Liz Truss has kept up her momentum but not enough to leapfrog Penny Mordaunt who picked up enough votes to stay in second.
Rishi Sunak only gained three votes, showing that while he's been in front from the start it's not a runaway lead.
It's a very tight race and at this point, impossible to call.