MPs to get vote of confidence in government
Boris Johnson is giving MPs a vote on whether they have confidence in the government, following a failed attempt by Labour to do the same.
The motion is expected to be debated next week and if the government loses it could prompt a general election.
But this result is unlikely, given the Conservative Party's Commons majority.
Labour, which wants the PM to leave office immediately, had put forward its own motion but the government argued that its wording was invalid.
The vote of no confidence is separate from the Conservative leadership contest taking place following Mr Johnson's announcement last week that he was standing down.
The original Labour motion mentioned not just the government but also the prime minister in its wording.
But ministers argued that this meant it did not count as a pure test of belief in the government and threw it out, also saying there was not enough Commons time for a debate on the matter.
Unveiling the government's own motion, a spokeswoman said: "Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government in keeping with convention. However, they chose not to.
"To remedy this, we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government.
"The government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people's everyday lives."
But Labour has argued that its own motion was legitimate, accusing Mr Johnson of trying to "cling on" to power.
It also says that previous motions of no confidence have mentioned the prime minister, and not just the government.
The announcement of the new motion comes as Conservative MPs take part in the first round of voting in the contest to replace Mr Johnson.