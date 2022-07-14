Tory leadership: What the diverse line-up means for UK politics
By Brian Wheeler & Leila Nathoo
BBC News
- Published
Whoever wins the race to be the next prime minister, it will have been the most diverse major party leadership contest in UK history. What does this tell us about British politics?
Four of the eight Conservative MPs who made it through to the first round of voting are women, and four - Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch - are from ethnic minority backgrounds. Mr Zahawi was voted out in the first round, along with Jeremy Hunt.
Before Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti dropped out, a third of the Conservative Party's 22 non-white MPs were bidding to be its next leader.
In a matter of weeks, the Conservatives could elect only the second national leader from an ethnic minority in Western Europe, after former Irish premier Leo Varadkar, whose parents are white Irish and Indian.
This is quite a turnaround for a party that was historically seen as an exclusively white domain, but it did not happen by accident.
It is largely the product of a 17-year long effort to increase the diversity of Conservative MPs, launched by former leader David Cameron.
When Mr Cameron was elected leader in 2005, the party had just two ethnic minority MPs, both men.
'Time has come'
In the teeth of opposition from traditionally-minded colleagues, he created an A-list of diverse candidates for winnable seats, saying he wanted to make the party more representative of modern Britain.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at Manchester University, said Mr Cameron "deserves credit" for persuading local Conservative associations to adopt diverse candidates, whether they were on the A-list or not.
The fact that many have risen rapidly through the ranks, into cabinet positions and are now leadership contenders, is no accident either, he argues.
"Cameron wasn't just looking for anyone off the street. They were looking to get really impressive, high flying people from diverse backgrounds."
There is a sense that "their time has come", argues Professor Ford. "They are not just seeing themselves as the right people for this moment, they are being seen by colleagues as right for the moment."
All of those vying to be the next Tory leader have tried to project a compelling personal story - but none have so far made an issue of their race.
'Identity politics'
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is not among the contenders, said: "I have always found in the Conservative Party that people were less bothered about where you come from, in terms of your ethnic background, your social background, than they were, for example, in the Labour Party, or in other parties."
He argues that the Conservatives are a "individualistic" party where people "take you as they find you" and are not interested in "identity politics".
"I don't understand why it is incumbent on ethnic politicians to represent their race in a way that it isn't incumbent on other people of the majority population. No one says 'he is a white politician, he is representing me'."
The Conservative Party still lags behind Labour when it comes to ethnic minority representation at Westminster. A record number of 41 black, Asian and minority ethnic Labour MPs were elected in 2019, and there are now more female Labour MPs than men for the first time.
Ethnic minority voters still overwhelmingly vote Labour, according to House of Commons library research.
Analysis of the 2010 general election, by Oxford University's Professor Anthony Heath, suggested minorities were not as "progressive" in their political views as white British voters, but backed Labour "because of belief, based on collective experience, that Labour looks after ethnic minorities while the Conservatives do not".
The Conservatives have gained a little ground since 2010 - with 20% of black and minority ethnic voters backing them at the 2019 general election, according to pollsters Ipsos.
That support may grow with a black or Asian Tory prime minister.
'Racist policies'
But many on the left argue that the colour of those in the cabinet, or even at the helm of the party, is irrelevant, as the Conservatives have harmed race relations in the UK.
They point to the Windrush scandal, plans to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda, and an ongoing investigation into Islamophobia in the party, as evidence of deep-rooted discrimination.
In a 2020 interview with The Independent, former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott claimed the government was in "denial" about systemic racial prejudice within the police, immigration services and the criminal justice system.
Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City university, said: "It is the most diverse government in history, but it also has the most racist policies of any government."
He argues that black and Asian Conservative ministers are essentially "fronts for white oppression", saying they are able to introduce policies that white political leaders would not be able to get away with.
There is also the question of social class. The race to be the next PM may be diverse in terms of gender and ethnicity, but most of the contenders fit the traditional Tory profile of well-off, privately educated and from comfortable middle class homes.
Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University London, said: "I do worry that the group that is most missing from Parliament - and most missing from this leadership contest - will be people who come from backgrounds that many people would identify with, and are considered ordinary."
There's no denying that Parliament is now more visibly representative of the country - and this Conservative leadership contest reflects that evolution.
And having a prime minister of colour would undoubtedly be an important milestone in British politics.
But the question of representation is a thorny and complex one.
Some might feel inspired to see someone who looks like them in a position of power and feel more invested in the government of the day.
Others might be put off by wealth, private education, an elite university degree - or any other experience they can't relate to.
And still others might see no need for a prime minister to have a similar background to them, so long as they can deliver policies that make a positive impact.
Whoever wins this race will be drawing from all different parts of their identity and life story to determine what policies to pursue in office.