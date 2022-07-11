Next Conservative leader and PM to be unveiled by 5 September
- Published
The next Conservative leader and UK prime minister will be announced on 5 September, party bosses have announced.
The nomination threshold to stand in the contest has been raised from eight to 20 Tory MPs, making it harder to enter the contest.
The threshold to progress past the initial stages has also been raised, in a bid to quickly narrow the field.
Tory MPs will whittle the field down to two final candidates in successive rounds of voting.
Around 160,000 Conservative party members will then decide the winner in a postal and email ballot.
Eleven candidates have come forward so far in the race to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned last week after a revolt among his MPs and ministers.
Other candidates could still enter the race, with Home Secretary Priti Patel believed to be weighing up whether to run.
The 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, which organises leadership contests, has given candidates until the end of Tuesday to find the required 20 nominations to stand.
The first round of voting will then take place on Wednesday, with contenders requiring at least 30 votes from Tory MPs to progress, up from the current threshold of 18.
'Serious candidates'
The second ballot is likely to take place on Thursday, and if required a third ballot could then then take place on Monday next week.
Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the committee that organises contests, said the party was aiming to get down to the final two candidates by Parliament's summer recess at the end of next week.
He added that the timetable aimed to strike a balance between letting "serious candidates" enter the contest, and avoiding a "cast of thousands who don't really have great prospect of progressing" staying in the race.
The contender with the most declared supporters among MPs is currently former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbencher Tom Tugendhat.
The contest so far has been dominated by the issue of taxation, with nearly all of the candidates pledging cuts to personal or business taxes, or both.