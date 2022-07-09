Rude gesture was response to 'baying mob' - minister

New education minister Andrea Jenkyns says she made rude gesture as a response to a "baying mob" who confronted her near Downing Street.

Social media footage showed the MP raising her middle finger, on the day of Boris Johnson's resignation.

Ms Jenkyns said the group were "insulting MPs... as is sadly all too common" as she made her way to hear the prime minister's speech.

She said she should have shown more composure "but is only human".

On Friday it was announced that Ms Jenkyns, the MP for Morley & Outwood, had been appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education.

It came after a succession of ministers resigned from their posts last week, prompting Mr Johnson to step down as party leader.

