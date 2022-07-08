Sir Keir Starmer cleared by police over Durham lockdown beers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner have been cleared by Durham Police of breaking lockdown rules.
It follows an inquiry into an event at a Labour MP's office in April 2021.
In a statement, the police said there was "no case to answer" citing an exemption to lockdown rules for "reasonably necessary work".
Sir Keir and Ms Rayner said they would quit their roles if they were found to have broken the law.
Sir Keir said: "For me, this was always a matter of principle.
"Honesty and integrity matter. You will always get that from me."
Ms Rayner said: "Integrity matters in politics. The contrast with the behaviour of this disgraced prime minister couldn't be clearer."
At the Durham gathering on 30 April, which was in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election, people drank beer and ate curry in the constituency office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy.
Social distancing rules - including a ban on indoor mixing between households - were in place at the time.
However, Labour had argued the food was consumed between work events, meaning the gathering was within the rules.
Durham Police launched an investigation into the event in May after receiving "significant new information".
Following the investigation, the police have now said they would not be issuing any fines and no further action will be taken.
They have also said they would not name those present at the gathering.
Ms Foy said she was "delighted" by the outcome of the inquiry.
But added that it was "unfortunate that the desire of some Conservative politicians has led to so much of Durham Police's time being focused on a matter that was already investigated, especially when their resources are already under significant pressure".
Earlier in the year Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and his then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined for attending a birthday party during lockdown in June 2020.
Following their fines, North West Durham Conservative MP Richard Holden wrote to Durham's chief constable asking her to look again at the claims against Sir Keir, taking into account the Met Police's decision.