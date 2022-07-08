Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism
A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice.
Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July.
A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had been 100% firmed up" and an alternative location will now be used.
Mr and Mrs Johnson were married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year.
At the time, a Downing Street spokesperson said the couple would celebrate again with family and friends during the summer this year, with their honeymoon also delayed until then.
But plans for the wedding party came under scrutiny after Mr Johnson's dramatic resignation as Tory leader on Thursday following a rebellion by his own cabinet.
Mr Johnson announced his resignation but intends to stay on as prime minister until a successor is elected in a process that could take months.
Some of his critics, including former Prime Minister John Major, have urged Mr Johnson to resign immediately, but he has remained as caretaker and appointed a new cabinet.
A new Tory leader and prime minister is expected to be installed by the autumn.
One newly appointed minister, Education Secretary James Cleverly, said he had heard about reports of plans to host the wedding party at Chequers and did not have a problem with it.
"I think that if that [the leadership succession process] is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister for that to go ahead," he told the BBC.
"Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse."
