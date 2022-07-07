Chris Mason: Boris Johnson robbed of authority, but not his job
By Chris Mason
Political editor, BBC News
- Published
This morning, bluntly, there is a standoff.
A standoff between the prime minister and swathes of the Conservative Party, from the cabinet down.
More ministerial resignations before breakfast.
Boris Johnson has been robbed of his authority.
But not his job.
He is still there in Downing Street, determined and defiant; his government pockmarked by unfilled ministerial vacancies after a slew of resignations.
Sources suggested last night new ministerial appointments would come before bedtime.
They have not happened yet.
The very business of governing being jeopardised, then, by apparent lack of willing volunteers to govern.
Mr Johnson's career has been defined by a convention-smashing attitude.
That style now confronts what some fear could soon be a constitutional conundrum: what happens if the prime minister won't budge.
The former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said this morning it is a "disgrace".
"Our system works on confidence, he has lost it," said Mr Smith said, fearing what he called a "major constitutional situation" and comparing the prime minister to Donald Trump.
Mr Johnson may, of course, decide the game is up in the coming hours.
Or he may decide to see what might turn up.
Conservative backbenchers who want rid of the prime minister still have another option - changing the rules, next week, so another vote of confidence in him could be held.
But next week feels a long way off right now.