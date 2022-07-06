Boris Johnson: Embattled PM vows to keep going amid Tory revolt
Boris Johnson has insisted he will stay in office, despite a growing Tory revolt against his leadership.
At Prime Minister's Questions, he said he had a "colossal mandate" from the 2019 election and would "keep going".
It comes as 18 Tories have quit government or party positions, with other backbenchers withdrawing their support.
Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become a "corrupted party defending the indefensible".
Mr Johnson's premiership has been plunged into crisis following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
They quit within minutes of each other on Tuesday, following a row over Mr Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher deputy chief whip earlier this year.
Their departures have triggered a wave of further departures, with Justice Minister Victoria Atkins among the ministers quitting on Wednesday.
At PMQs, Sir Keir took aim at ministers who have resigned in recent days, saying their decision not to quit before now showed they lacked a "shred of integrity".
And the Labour leader rounded on those who have stayed in post, mocking them as a "Z list cast of nodding dogs", keeping the PM in power.
He added they were "only in office because no-one else is prepared to debase themselves any longer," calling them the "charge of the lightweight brigade".
Tory backbencher Gary Sambrook accused the PM of blaming other people for his mistakes and was applauded after calling on him to resign.
But Mr Johnson defied calls to quit, adding he would "continue to deliver on the mandate I was given".
"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he's been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going - and that's what I'm going to do."
In a resignation statement after PMQs, Mr Javid said "treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity" had become "impossible in recent months".
He added: "At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now."
Sometimes politics is subtle.And then there are days like today.Sitting in the Press Gallery, watching Prime Minister's Questions this lunchtime, you could feel, hear and smell Boris Johnson's authority draining away.The faces and demeanour of Conservative MPs. His backbenchers sat there in near silence.All the noise came from the opposition benches. It was Mr Johnson's toughest PMQs he's faced since the general election.And it's only lunchtime.