General Election: When is the next one and could it be called sooner?
By Tom Edgington
BBC News
- Published
Following a series of ministerial resignations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing considerable pressure.
So under what circumstances can an early election be called and who decides when it's held?
When is next general election due?
UK general elections - where all 650 MPs are elected to the House of Commons - have to be held no more than five years apart.
Unless an earlier one is called, the next election isn't due until January 2025.
Who can call an early election?
The decision to hold an early election usually rests with the prime minister.
However, until very recently, this wasn't the case.
In 2011, a law was passed that removed the PM's power to hold an early election and instead hand control to the House of Commons.
Under those rules an early election could only be held under certain circumstances - such as if two-thirds of MPs agreed to one.
However, after winning the 2019 election, the Conservatives introduced a new law - called the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 - which abolished the previous one and restored the PM's traditional power to call elections at a time of their choosing.
How is an early election called?
If a PM wants an early election they need to make a "request" to the Queen to dissolve Parliament - the official term for closing Parliament in order to hold an election.
Once an election is called, polling day would be expected to take place 25 days later.
At this point, MPs lose their status and campaign for re-election (assuming they choose to stand again).
Could the Queen refuse to allow an early general election?
As the PM is required to "request" permission from the Queen, in theory she could refuse it.
The circumstances under which the Queen might do this are a bit unclear. A government document called "dissolution principles", sets out the requirements under which the PM can ask the Queen for an early election, including:
- The PM maintains support as the leader of the government
- The Queen should not be drawn into party politics
So while principles exist that would allow the Queen to refuse an early election request, they've never been tested in the cold light of day, says Catherine Haddon from the Institute for Government think tank.
"Informally, the Palace could tell him no. The question is whether he would go against that informal advice and ask anyway - which would put the Queen in a very political decision.
"Whatever you argue about the massive constitutional problems if she did refuse, she can act."
Meg Russell, director of the Constitution Unit, agrees: "There is a tacit acceptance that the Palace has some role. So the question becomes under what circumstances would the Queen block it, but it would be politically problematic."
Ms Haddon also points that if a majority in Parliament made clear to the Palace an alternative government could take over, the Queen could allow one to form.
For example, if the Conservatives were about to select a new leader the Queen could refuse to grant an election on the basis that an alternative government would soon be in place.
"You don't drag the Queen into politics. Asking for an election to stop being ousted would cross the line," says Ms Haddon.
Would a new PM need to hold an early election?
If Mr Johnson decided to resign, the Conservative Party would need to choose a new leader. That person would also become the next PM.
Under those circumstances, the new PM would not be obliged to call an early election - but they could do so if they wished.