Government resignations: Who is staying, who has gone?
- Published
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet.
The chancellor and the health secretary are key roles in government and the roles will need to be filled.
But while the prime minister considers who to appoint to these crucial jobs, he'll be wondering who is staying.
Intentions clear: staying in the Cabinet
- Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
- Home Secretary Priti Patel
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
- Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
- Scotland Secretary Alister Jack
- Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
- Environment Secretary George Eustice
- Leader of the House Mark Spencer
- Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
- Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey
- Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove
- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
- Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg
Still undeclared
- Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay
- International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan
- Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris
- Attorney General Suella Braverman
- Welsh Secretary Simon Hart
- Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis
- Home Office Minister Kit Malthouse
- Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams
- Education Minister Michelle Donelan
- Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke