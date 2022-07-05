Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resign from government
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned from government saying they no longer have confidence in Boris Johnson to lead the country.
Mr Sunak said the public expected government to be conducted "properly, competently and seriously".
Mr Javid echoed this in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".
The resignations came minutes after PM sought to draw a line under a row about MP Chris Pincher, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.
Mr Johnson admitted he had made a "bad mistake" in appointing Mr Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip earlier this year, despite being told about earlier allegations about the MP's conduct.
His handling of the row has come in for fierce criticism from the opposition and some of his own MPs.
Asked if that was an error to appoint Mr Pincher, Mr Johnson said: "I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.
"I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it."
The resignations of two senior cabinet ministers plunge Mr Johnson into a leadership crisis weeks after he survived a no-confidence vote.
Mr Johnson won the backing of a majority of Tory MPs in the vote despite a significant revolt against his leadership.
The PM won 59% of the vote, meaning he is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge until June next year under party rules.
Is this the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson?
During the course of the day, some of the PM's prominent critics called on government ministers to put pressure on the prime minister to resign.
A chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and an ex-chancellor, Sajid Javid, have done just that.
Both men see their resignations as necessary if the PM is to be pushed out.
Both may be positioning for a future leadership contest.
But even now, Downing Street will hope to avoid this.
Boris Johnson still has his foreign secretary, home secretary, defence secretary and business secretary.
And, remember, a beleaguered Gordon Brown survived a ministerial resignation because the rest of his cabinet stayed loyal, when he was in Number 10.
But it now seems more likely that other ministers, in more junior roles, who have been privately critical of Boris Johnson could follow Mr Sunak and Mr Javid's lead.