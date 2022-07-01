Chris Pincher suspended as Tory MP after groping allegation
- Published
Chris Pincher has been suspended as a Conservative MP after allegations he groped two men.
The party said he had the whip removed after he was reported to Parliament's behaviour watchdog.
The former deputy chief whip quit his government post on Thursday, saying in a resignation letter he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed myself and other people".
