Tory whip resigns saying he 'embarrassed himself'
The Tory deputy chief whip has resigned from government, saying he "embarrassed myself and other people" and "drank far too much".
In his resignation letter on Thursday Chris Pincher apologised to the prime minister "and to those concerned".
He said: "I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this."
Mr Pincher has been Tamworth's MP since 2010 and served as a minister under former Prime Minister Theresa May.
He said in his letter that the prime minister would continue to have his "full support from the back benches", adding: "It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's Government."
A senior Downing Street source described Chris Pincher as a loyal Conservative who recognised that he behaved badly.
The source said as things stand, he would face no further action and keep the party whip.