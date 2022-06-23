Polls due to open in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections

Ballot boxPA Media

Voting in two English by-elections takes place on Thursday, with polling stations in Honiton and Tiverton, and in Wakefield opening at 07:00 BST.

The two seats, in West Yorkshire and Devon, were won by the Conservatives at the last general election, in 2019.

People in the constituencies have until 22:00 to cast a ballot.

The weather is set to be warm and sunny in Wakefield, while the forecast is for a bright start followed by sunshine and showers in Honiton and Tiverton.

Eight candidates are running in Honiton and Tiverton. They are (listed alphabetically):

  • Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party
  • Andy Foan - Reform UK
  • Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats
  • Helen Hurford - Conservative
  • Liz Pole - Labour
  • Frankie Rufolo - The For Britain Movement
  • Ben Walker - UK Independence Party
  • Gill Westcott - Green Party

Fifteen candidates are standing in Wakefield. They are (in alphabetical order):

  • Nadeem Ahmed - Conservative Party
  • Akef Akbar - Independent
  • Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Mick Dodgson - Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
  • Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Jayda Fransen - Independent
  • Jordan James Gaskell - UK Independence Party
  • David John Rowntree Herdson - Yorkshire Party
  • Therese Hirst - English Democrats
  • Christopher Richard Jones - Northern Independence Party
  • Simon Robert Lightwood - Labour Party
  • Jamie Luke Needle - Liberal Democrats
  • Ashley Theo Blue Routh - Green Party
  • Ashlea Simon - Britain First
  • Chris Walsh - Reform UK