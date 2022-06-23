Polls due to open in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections
- Published
Voting in two English by-elections takes place on Thursday, with polling stations in Honiton and Tiverton, and in Wakefield opening at 07:00 BST.
The two seats, in West Yorkshire and Devon, were won by the Conservatives at the last general election, in 2019.
People in the constituencies have until 22:00 to cast a ballot.
The weather is set to be warm and sunny in Wakefield, while the forecast is for a bright start followed by sunshine and showers in Honiton and Tiverton.
Eight candidates are running in Honiton and Tiverton. They are (listed alphabetically):
- Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party
- Andy Foan - Reform UK
- Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats
- Helen Hurford - Conservative
- Liz Pole - Labour
- Frankie Rufolo - The For Britain Movement
- Ben Walker - UK Independence Party
- Gill Westcott - Green Party
Fifteen candidates are standing in Wakefield. They are (in alphabetical order):
- Nadeem Ahmed - Conservative Party
- Akef Akbar - Independent
- Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mick Dodgson - Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
- Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Jayda Fransen - Independent
- Jordan James Gaskell - UK Independence Party
- David John Rowntree Herdson - Yorkshire Party
- Therese Hirst - English Democrats
- Christopher Richard Jones - Northern Independence Party
- Simon Robert Lightwood - Labour Party
- Jamie Luke Needle - Liberal Democrats
- Ashley Theo Blue Routh - Green Party
- Ashlea Simon - Britain First
- Chris Walsh - Reform UK