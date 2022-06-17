Ukraine war: Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv, where he is having talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Johnson previously visited the Ukrainian capital in April.
He had been due to appear at a conference held by a group of his Tory MPs in Doncaster, but cancelled the visit to travel to Kyiv instead.
The visit comes as EU leaders back Ukraine's bid to be given candidacy status to join the EU.
Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president with the message: "Mr President, Volodymyr. It is good to be in Kyiv again."