Lord Geidt quit over ministerial code 'affront'
Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser Lord Geidt says he quit after being placed in an “impossible and odious” position over a plan to risk breaking the ministerial code.
In his resignation letter, he said it would "make a mockery" of the rules on ministers' behaviour, adding "I can have no part in this".
He told the PM he had considered resigning over Partygate.
