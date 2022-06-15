Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Geidt resigns
- Published
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt has resigned after saying there was a "legitimate question" over whether the PM had broken ministerial rules over Partygate.
He said he was leaving the role, which he took up in April last year, "with regret".
He did not give a reason for his departure but in a statement he said it was the "right thing" to do.
It comes a day after he spoke of "frustrations" with the PM's actions.
Appearing before a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, Lord Geidt did not deny suggestions that he had considered resigning after the prime minister was fined for breaching lockdown rules by attending a party in Downing Street.
He told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser. I am glad that my frustrations were addressed in the way that they were."
Lord Geidt was appointed as ethics adviser after his predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, resigned over the prime minister's decision to overrule him over a report into alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Lord Geidt previously served as the Queen's private secretary and before that he was an Army intelligence officer and diplomat.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.