SNP MP Patrick Grady faces Commons suspension for sexual misconduct
- Published
An independent panel has recommended that an SNP MP be suspended from Parliament for two days for breaching the sexual misconduct policy.
Patrick Grady, the party's former chief whip, made "an unwanted sexual advance" to a member of staff, it was found.
This included "touching and stroking" the complainant's neck, hair and back, the standards commissioner said.
The report said it took into account the MP's "genuine remorse" when recommending a punishment.
Mr Grady, who is MP for Glasgow North, is expected to make an apology in the House of Commons later on Tuesday, while the SNP is also thought likely to suspend him.
In its report, the panel wrote: "An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House."
It noted that Mr Grady had made "efforts to address his behaviour", but recommended that he "be suspended for two sitting days, make a public apology in the House of Commons, and a private one to the complainant".
The MP stepped aside as chief whip last year amid claims over his behaviour.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that she had previously been aware of "a concern", but not of any "formal complaint" being made.