SNP MP Patrick Grady faces Commons suspension for sexual misconduct
- Published
An independent panel has recommended that an SNP MP be suspended from Parliament for two days for breaching the sexual misconduct policy.
Patrick Grady, the party's former chief whip, made "an unwanted sexual advance" to a junior member of staff at a social event in a pub in 2016, it was found.
This included touching and stroking the complainant's neck, hair and back, the standards commissioner said.
Mr Grady is expected to apologise in the House of Commons later on Tuesday.
The SNP is also thought likely to suspend the MP for Glasgow North.
In its report, the Independent Expert Panel, which recommends punishments for MPs over bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct, wrote: "An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy."
It noted that Mr Grady had shown "genuine remorse" and made "efforts to address his behaviour", but recommended that he "be suspended for two sitting days, make a public apology in the House of Commons, and a private one to the complainant".
The panel was responding to a report by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, who found that Mr Grady had remained at a SNP work social event on 20 October 2016 after his fellow MPs had left.
Under the influence of alcohol, he made an "unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant's neck, hair, and back", she said.
Mr Grady stepped aside as SNP chief whip last year amid claims over his behaviour.
Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said that she had previously been aware of "a concern", but not of any "formal complaint" being made.