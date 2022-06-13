Starmer investigated over late gift and earnings registrations
- Published
Parliament's standards commissioner is investigating whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke the rules by being late in registering earnings and gifts.
MPs must declare within 28 days any interest which might be reasonably considered to influence their actions.
Sir Keir appears to have missed this deadline on several occasions, including over a painting he received and a payment made for writing a book.
He said: "I am confident there is no problem here."
Standards commissioner Kathryn Stone is believed to be looking into an £18,450 advance payment from publisher Harper Collins for a book, which was received on 19 April this year and registered on 18 May.
Sir Keir also received an oil painting worth £1,500 from a donor called Tim Benson on 23 November last year, which was registered on 20 December.
Food delivery firm Just Eat also gifted him tickets to the British Kebab Awards and Taste of London event, passed on to the Labour leader's staff, which were declared more than 28 days after they were received.
Tickets for football matches at Crystal Palace and Watford - worth £720 and £1,416 respectively - were registered more than 28 days after being received.
A spokesperson for the Labour leader said: "Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations.
"The standards commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide."