Joy Wallace: Labour suspends councillor over Priti Patel tweet
The Labour Party has suspended a London councillor over a tweet questioning the home secretary's Asian heritage.
Councillor Joy Wallace, who represents the Fortis Green ward of Haringey Council, suggested Ms Patel's "skin might be vitiligo or a strong sunbed" on social media in February 2020.
Ms Wallace, who was elected in May, can no longer attend Labour meetings or hold office within the party, although she remains an independent councillor.
She has been approached for comment.
Her Twitter account has since been deleted.
In her tweets, she also accused a rabbi of being "paid handsomely" for criticising former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Radio 4.
Another tweet called Rachel Riley, a presenter on Channel 4's Countdown, who is Jewish, a "witch" for opposing the former Labour leader.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."
Haringey Council was also approached for comment.