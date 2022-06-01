Partygate: Who are the Tory MPs calling on Boris Johnson to go?
By Joseph Cassidy
BBC Political Research Unit
- Published
There are now 28 Conservative MPs who have publicly called on Boris Johnson to step down over revelations of widespread Covid-rule breaking in Downing Street.
If 54 MPs submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister a vote on his leadership would then be held. However, not all of these MPs have publicly said they have submitted a letter.
Equally, there are likely to be other MPs who who have sent letters to Sir Graham Brady, who organises Tory leadership contests, but who have not made them public.
Here is the full list of those that have broken cover to urge him to step down.
Tim Loughton
Constituency: East Worthing and Shoreham
Majority: 7,474
First elected: 1997
Mr Loughton served as a junior minister for children under David Cameron. He supported leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum and backed Boris Johnson over Jeremy Hunt in the 2019 leadership election. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
David Davis
Constituency: Haltemprice and Howden
Majority: 20,329
First elected: 1987
A prominent supporter of Brexit, David Davis served as Secretary of State for Exiting the EU under Theresa May but resigned after deciding he couldn't support her plans for a deal. He also came second to David Cameron in the 2005 Conservative leadership election. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Andrew Mitchell
Constituency: Sutton Coldfield
Majority: 19,272
First elected: 1987 (he lost his seat in 1997 but was returned to parliament in 2001)
A former cabinet minister under David Cameron. Andrew Mitchell supported remaining in the EU in 2016 and has been a key critic of Boris Johnson's cuts to international development funding. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Roger Gale
Constituency: North Thanet
Majority: 17,189
First elected: 1983
A consistent critic of Boris Johnson, Roger Gale voted against the government's plans to break international law during the EU Trade deal negotiations in 2020. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Peter Aldous
Constituency: Waveney
Majority: 18,002
First elected: 2010
Peter Aldous has criticised the government over its handling of universal credit and argued they should have kept the £20 top-up to the payment that was introduced during the pandemic. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Anthony Mangnall
Constituency: Totnes
Majority: 12,724
First elected: 2019
Before becoming a MP, Anthony Mangnall was an adviser to former Foreign Secretary William Hague. In Parliament, he has rebelled against the government on votes on Covid restrictions and international aid cuts. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Sir Gary Streeter
Constituency: South West Devon
Majority: 21,430
First elected: 1992
A supporter of Remain in the 2016 EU referendum. He did not support Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Tobias Ellwood
Constituency: Bournemouth East
Majority: 8,806
First elected: 2005
A junior minister under David Cameron and Theresa May, Tobias Ellwood is a former soldier and now serves as chairman of the defence select committee. He supported remaining in the EU in 2016. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Aaron Bell
Constituency: Newcastle-under-Lyme
Majority: 7,446
First elected: 2019
Mr Bell rebelled against the government when it ordered MPs to vote to change standards rules when Owen Paterson was found to have broken them. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Nick Gibb
Constituency: Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
Majority: 22,503
First elected: 1997
Previously served as schools minister under David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. He supported staying in the EU in 2016 and backed Michael Gove for the party leadership in 2019. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Craig Whittaker
Constituency: Calder Valley
Majority: 5,774
First elected: 2010
Mr Whittaker supported Remain in 2016 and has rebelled against Boris Johnson's government twice over Covid restrictions. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Neil Hudson
Constituency: Penrith and The Border
Majority: 18,519
First elected: 2019
Dr Hudson has rebelled against the government several times, including by voting against their plans to cut foreign aid and raise National Insurance. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Caroline Nokes
Constituency: Romsey and Southampton North
Majority: 10,872
First elected: 2010
Ms Nokes attended cabinet as immigration minister under Theresa May. She left government under Boris Johnson and was one of the 21 Conservative MPs who had the whip removed in 2019 for voting against the government's Brexit position. She currently serves as chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Mark Harper
Constituency: Forest of Dean
Majority: 15,869
First elected: 2005
Chief Whip under David Cameron. During the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Harper has repeatedly criticised the government's policies, speaking out against lockdowns and calling for looser legal restrictions. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
William Wragg
Constituency: Hazel Grove
Majority: 4,423
First elected: 2015
A consistent rebel against the government, Mr Wragg has voted against their proposals 20 times during the current parliament. He also chairs the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Steve Baker
Constituency: Wycombe
Majority: 4,214
First elected: 2010
A prominent backbench supporter of leaving the EU. Mr Baker previously submitted a letter of no confidence in Theresa May and backed Boris Johnson when she stood down as prime minister. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter in Mr Johnson.
Julian Sturdy
Constituency: York Outer
Majority: 9,985
First elected: 2010
Mr Sturdy is a backbench MP who has voted against the government several times, including by rebelling against Covid restrictions. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
John Baron
Constituency: Basildon and Billericay
Majority: 20,412
First elected: 2001
A supporter of leaving the EU in 2016, Mr Baron is also notable for repeatedly criticising UK military intervention abroad. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Stephen Hammond
Constituency: Wimbledon
Majority: 628
First elected: 2005
Stephen Hammond was a supporter of remaining in the EU in 2016 and was one of the 21 Conservative MPs who had the whip removed in 2019 for voting against the government's Brexit position. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
David Simmonds
Constituency: Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
Majority: 16,394
First elected: 2019
Mr Simmonds previously called on Dominic Cummings to resign when he was accused of breaching lockdown rules in May 2020. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Alicia Kearns
Constituency: Rutland and Melton
Majority: 26,924
First elected: 2019
Ms Kearns sits on the executive of the influential backbench 1922 committee and was the leading figure in the "Pork Pie plot" to oust the PM. She has also been critical of the government's position on the rights of transgender people. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Sir Bob Neill
Constituency: Bromley and Chislehurst
Majority: 10,891
First elected: 2006
Sir Bob supported remaining in the EU in 2016 and currently chairs the Commons Justice Select Committee. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Steve Brine
Constituency: Winchester
Majority: 985
First elected: 2010
Mr Brine was one of the 21 Conservative MPs who had the whip removed in 2019 for voting against the government's Brexit position and has rebelled against the government on votes on Covid restrictions several times. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Anne Marie Morris
Constituency: Newton Abbot
Majority: 17,501
First elected: 2010
Ms Morris previously had the Conservative whip withdrawn for voting in favour of a Labour motion to extend the provision of free school meals during school holidays until Easter 2021. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Jeremy Wright
Constituency: Kenilworth and Southam
Majority: 20,353
First elected: 2005
Now a backbencher, Jeremy Wright previously served as Attorney General and then Culture Secretary under David Cameron and Theresa May. Not known if he has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Elliot Colburn
Constituency: Carshalton and Wallington
Majority: 629
First elected: 2019
Mr Colburn has disagreed with the government on transgender rights and criticised the decision to exclude trans people from its proposed conversion therapy ban. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
Andrew Bridgen
Constituency: North West Leicestershire
Majority: 20,400
First elected: 2010
Mr Bridgen supported leaving the EU in 2016 and Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership election. He has previously submitted letters of no confidence in both David Cameron and Theresa May. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.
John Stevenson
Constituency: Carlisle
Majority: 8,319
First elected: 2010
Mr Stevenson supported remaining in the EU in 2016. He has criticised the government over universal credit and called on them to maintain the £20 top-up implemented during the pandemic. Has submitted a no-confidence letter.