Labour's Starmer and Rayner sent police questionnaires over lockdown drinks
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have received police questionnaires as part of an inquiry into alleged Covid rule-breaking.
They both attended a gathering in Durham on 30 April last year, at which people drank beer and ate curry.
Durham Constabulary initially decided against an investigation, but opted last month to go ahead with one.
Sir Keir and Ms Rayner deny breaking any Covid rules.
The Labour leader was caught on camera as he drank a bottle of beer while in the constituency office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy.