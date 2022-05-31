Partygate: Explain why fine did not breach ministerial code, Boris Johnson told
Boris Johnson's standards adviser says there is a "legitimate question" over whether the PM broke the ministerial code after getting fined for Partygate.
Lord Geidt said he repeatedly told the PM's team to be ready to explain if his actions stuck within the rules - even if he thought there was no breach.
But he said the advice had not been "heeded", calling on Mr Johnson to set out his case to the public.
The PM said being fined by the police does not break the ministerial code,
Writing to Lord Geidt, Mr Johnson said he had "no intent to break the regulations", and that he had been "fully accountable to Parliament and the British people".
The ministerial code outlines the rules government ministers must follow when in office, including the "overarching duty" on them to comply with the law.
If the code is broken, the convention in Westminster is for a minister to resign.
The Metropolitan Police carried out an investigation into lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall after allegations surfaced towards the end of 2021.
A total of 126 fines were handed out to 83 people as a result of the force's investigation into 12 events during the pandemic.
And a wider report by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed a drunken party culture within No 10 while the rest of the country was ordered to stay at home.
Mr Johnson - along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - was given a fixed penalty notice by the Met for attending a birthday party thrown in his honour in June 2020.
Following Ms Gray's report last week, the PM apologised to the Commons, saying he had been "humbled by the whole experience" and had learned lessons.
But pressure has continued to grow, with at least 12 MPs calling on him to resign since the report's publication.
'Set out case in public'
In his annual report on ministers' interests, Lord Geidt said questions around Mr Johnson's behaviour had led to an "impression... the prime minister may be unwilling to have his own conduct judged against" the ministerial code.
The standards adviser said it would be "especially difficult to inspire that trust in the ministerial code if any prime minister, whose code it is, declines to refer to it".
He added: "In the case of the Fixed Penalty Notice recently issued to and paid by the prime minister, a legitimate question has arisen as to whether those facts alone might have constituted a breach of the overarching duty within the ministerial code of complying with the law.
"It may be that the prime minister considers that no such breach of his ministerial code has occurred. In that case, I believe a prime minister should respond accordingly, setting out his case in public."
Lord Geidt - who reports to the prime minister - said he had avoided "offering advice" to Mr Johnson about the PM's "obligations under his own ministerial code".
This was because he would be forced to resign if Mr Johnson rejected the advice.
He said he had repeatedly told the PM's advisers that he should "be ready to offer public comment on his obligations under the ministerial code, even if he has judged himself not to be in breach",
"[My advice's] purpose has simply been to ensure that the prime minister should publicly be seen to take responsibility for his own conduct under his own ministerial code.
"That advice has not been heeded and, in relation to the allegations about unlawful gatherings in Downing Street, the prime minister has made not a single public reference to the ministerial code."
'Full responsibility'
In his letter responding to his adviser, Mr Johnson said he understood Lord Geidt's "frustration that there may have been a failure of communication between our offices", but that he was "not aware of the weight... put on the absence of an explicit reference to the ministerial code".
He then insisted he had not broken the ministerial code by being fined, saying: "I have taken full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch, and reiterated my apologise to the House and to the whole country.
"I have also been clear that there was no intent to break the regulations", he added, before saying: "Paying a fixed penalty notice is not a criminal conviction."
Concluding his letter, the PM said he had "duly considered past precedents of ministers who have unwittingly breached regulations where there was no intent to break the law".
He added: "I have been fully accountable to Parliament and the British people and rightly apologised for the mistake, corrected the parliamentary record in relation to last statements and I have followed the principles of leadership and accountability in doing so."
Mr Johnson also said that, in his view, the same principles applied to the chancellor.