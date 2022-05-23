Boris Johnson pictured drinking at No 10 lockdown event
- Published
Boris Johnson has been pictured drinking at an event in Downing Street during lockdown.
ITV News has published four photos, saying they were taken on 13 November 2020 at a leaving do for the PM's director of communications, Lee Cain.
The police issued fines relating to No 10 gatherings on that date, but it is not known if they were for this event.
A No 10 spokeswoman said the Cabinet Office and the police had had access to information, including photographs.
The Metropolitan Police completed its investigation into Covid breaking events in government buildings last week, with a total of 126 fixed penalty notices being issued.
Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak all received one fine each for attending a birthday party thrown in the PM's honour in June 2020.
After the leaked photos were published, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the PM had "demeaned his office" and "the British people deserve better".
She added: "Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking - there's no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them."
A No 10 spokeswoman said that with the Met's investigation concluded, senior civil servant Sue Gray would be publishing her report into the gatherings "in the coming days, at which point the prime minister will address Parliament in full".