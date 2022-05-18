Ban MPs accused of sexual offences from Parliament during police investigations, says union
A union has called for MPs accused of sexual offences to be banned from Parliament while inquiries take place.
The general secretary of Prospect, Mike Clancy, said the current voluntary arrangement is not sufficient.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Parliament is "a workplace like any other" and it should not be "beyond the reach of normal practices".
It comes after a Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault was asked to stay away by party whips.
Westminster has been hit with a number of allegations concerning MPs' behaviour in recent months, with newspaper reports claiming 56 MPs had been reported to Parliament's complaints scheme over accusations of sexual harassment.
Mr Clancy, whose union represents a number of parliamentary workers, said Parliament "should be a space in which the highest standards are embodied", but added: "All too regularly now those [standards] have been called into question."
He said the existing arrangement, which sees whips - the MPs in charge of party discipline - asking members to voluntarily stay away from the estate "isn't sufficient", claiming there had been instances in the past where the agreement had been broken.
The general secretary told Today: "We have to remind ourselves that this is a workplace like any other.
"It has certain special features but because matters are complex or sensitive they shouldn't put them beyond the reach of normal practices that would apply in workplaces anywhere across this country."
Mr Clancy also told BBC News that his union had written to Parliament's Procedure Committee to ask them to look into the issue, but the proposal had been rejected.
The union now wants to hold a meeting with the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to discuss changing the rules and "to try and make this a safe space for people to work".