Conservative MP bailed after arrest on suspicion of rape
An unnamed Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday a man was in custody over allegations dating back to between 2002 and 2009.
On Wednesday, the force confirmed he had been bailed to a date in mid-June.
The Conservative chief whip has asked the MP not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Met said: "In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009.
"The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.
"An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.
"A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.
"He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June."