50 more Downing Street Covid rule-breaking party fines issued
- Published
The Metropolitan Police have issued more than 50 new fines for breaches of Covid rules in Downing Street and other other government buildings.
The Fixed Penalty Notices come in addition to more than 50 handed out last month, including to Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The identities of those fined this time are not yet known.
No 10 has promised to reveal any further penalties imposed on the prime minister over parties.
The Met has been investigating 12 gatherings, at least three of which Mr Johnson is known to have attended.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray and the House of Commons privileges committee are also running inquiries.
Opposition parties have called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign, but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also come under pressure after he was filmed drinking beer in an MP's office during coronavirus restrictions in April last year.
Durham police launched an investigation last week and Sir Keir - who denies any rule-breaking - has said he will resign if he is found to have been in breach of regulations in place at the time.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.