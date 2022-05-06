Sir Keir Starmer investigated over alleged lockdown breach
Durham Police are investigating whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules on a visit during which he drank beer in an MP's office.
The force initially concluded that no offence had occurred on 30 April last year, but said it had since received "significant new information".
It added that it had delayed announcing the investigation until after Thursday's local elections.
Labour has insisted no rules were broken during Sir Keir's visit.
He has faced criticism since he was filmed drinking a bottle of beer while in the constituency office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said an "assessment" of whether lockdown rule breach had been broken was carried out earlier this year,
They added: "At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.
"Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."
Questioned on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he had not been approached by police, adding that voters were "fed up with the mudslinging going on" regarding his behaviour.
On Friday, a Labour party spokesperson said: "We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken."
The Durham Constabulary investigation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday party for the PM in Downing Street as part of an investigation into 12 gatherings across government buildings during the pandemic.